EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Delhi Crime 2’s Shefali Shah gets a SURPRISE message from her Satya co-star; Guess who it is

Shefali Shah is one of the most admired actresses in Bollywood. Over the years, she has delivered multiple memorable performances in films like Waqt: The Race Against Time, Dil Dhadakne Do, Jalsa and the recently released movie Darlings and web show Delhi Crime Season 2. Her acting range and skills have earned her both critical acclaim and the love and adulation of the audience.

The very adored actress and her co-stars from the second season of Delhi Crime, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal and Tillotama Shome graced Pinkvilla with their interview. Before getting along with the interview, interviewer Avinash Lohate had a surprise for Shefali, which left the actress completely speechless. Avinash played an audio note from a gentleman that Shefali had previously worked with. It was by none other than her co-star from Satya, Manoj Bajpayee. Manoj Bajpayee sent across a very warm wish for the Delhi Crime actress and it went like, "Shefali has always been a remarkable actor from the time she has been doing television. And from that time, I've known her personally and professionally. Whatever she is achieving lately and whatever she is receiving in return is not surprising to me. It's about time that talents like Shefali are celebrated in this country. Also a great asset for the industry that is turning out to be more democratic and more quality and talent conscious. Everyone who knows Shefali is quite ecstatic that the accolades and applauds that is due to her, she is finally getting it. My best wishes are always with Shefali and I also feel like this is just the beginning. You will see many more great performances coming from a very fine actor." Shefali Shah wasn't able to recognise her voice at first. On being told that it is by another National winning actor, that is Manoj Bajpayee, her reaction was priceless. She was in total shock and found it too sweet. She insisted on sending back a voice note to Manoj, through Avinash.

Shefali Shah shared screen space with Manoj Bajpayee in the the super hit 90s film Satya, where they danced to Sapno Mein Milti Hai. The prolific actress has had quite a journey in the movie industry, from Rangeela to now the second season of Delhi Crime, which is receiving unanimous love and support. Shefali, as she once said, has been the busiest she has ever been. 2022 has been a creatively satisfying year for her with appreciated content like Woman's Up Season 3, Human, Jalsa, Darlings and Delhi Crime Season 2 and an expected winner, Doctor G alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh, which will see a release later this year.

Also read: Delhi Crime’s Shefali Shah calls ‘Boycott Bollywood’, cancel culture ‘a trend’: Don't think it's long-lasting