EXCLUSIVE: Shruti Haasan spills beans about her friendship with Tamannaah; Says ‘I have learnt a lot from her’

Shruti Haasan, who shares a great bond with Tamannaah Bhatia, is all praises for the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actress and says that their bond has grown stronger over the years.

Shruti Haasan is known for her bubbly nature and bold swag. She is the one who never shies away from wearing her heart on the sleeves. While the diva has often made the headlines for being unabashedly herself, her friendship with Tamannaah Bhatia has also been the talk of the town. The young starlets are said to be BFFS for quite some time now and are going strong their friendship. Interestingly, during her recent conversation with Pinkvilla during an Instagram Live session, Shruti got all candid about her equation and revealed about their first meeting and how did they connect.

Recalling her first meeting with Tamannaah, the Vedalam actress asserted that they met at the backstage of Filmfare awards. However, it took a long time for their friendship to develop and wasn’t an overnight thing as they have different interests. But time played a key role in their equation and they developed trust through their communication over the years. “Tamannaah is someone I genuinely respect. She is a very patient, kind and calm person and I had learnt a lot from her. The most important thing is that she is brutally honest about what she feels to herself. She doesn’t feel the need to be mean about people or judge them,” Shruti was quoted saying.

Furthermore, Shruti asserted that there is one thing common between them is that they both care about their lived and people in it and prefer ignoring the negative thing. In fact, both the actresses like to live life on their own terms.

Talking about the work front, Shruti is currently working on Tamil movie Laabam with Vijay Sethupathi and Telugu family entertainer Krack opposite Ravi Teja.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More