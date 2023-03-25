EXCLUSIVE: Shweta Tripathi Sharma opens up on facing discrimination on a set: ‘I will put my foot down…’

Shweta Tripathi Sharma, most popularly known for her roles in Mirzapur, Masaan, Haraamkhor etc, was recently seen in Kanjoos Makhichoos, which also stars Piyush Mishra, Kunal Kemmu, and others. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shweta Tripathi Sharma was asked if she has faced gender discrimination in her personal or professional life. Shweta said that while she hasn’t faced it in her personal life, she has experienced it in her professional life, and has seen male co-stars being treated differently.

Shweta Tripathi Sharma on facing discrimination on set

When asked about facing discrimination, Shweta said, “Professionally sometimes it does make a difference where you see that just because of gender, your co-actors being treated differently. And by differently, obviously in a better way.” However, she added that because of the kind of projects she has done, it is at a very small percentage. She said that she is aware that gender discrimination is a real issue, and not just in the film industry.

Shweta said that in her experience in the film industry, she has always received love, support and respect from the media, audience, or even the people she has worked with. However, she said that sometimes you go through things without realizing that they are wrong and shouldn’t happen. She recalled an incident from the past, and shared how she realized that the food arrangement wasn’t being made for her team, while the male co-actor’s team was always provided food on set.

“Ek set pe ye hua tha ki mera khaana aa jaata tha. But meri team ka- jo makeup artist hain, unka khaana nahi aata tha. Wo beechare bhooke rehte the. Ye mujhe baad mein pata chala and jo male actor hai unki team ka humesha khaana jaata tha. So I just fail to understand, ki ye kya baat hai? And jo basics hai, how can you not be providing that? Toh now I know better. I will put my foot down or I might be walking out. It is sometimes very important to walk out to make a statement. Having said that, it is very important to find a solution. Because everybody is here to work but finding a solution does not equal to bending down or giving in,” said Shweta.

She further added, “You know in my head, I want to be gender-neutral. And by gender neutral, what I mean is- I don't want to think because I'm a girl mujhe aise karna hai. I am who I am. Yes I'm a girl, I'm a woman. There are a lot of archetypes that everybody has, each gender has. But I'm a professional, I’m an actor. Male- female wo hai, lekin usse pehle main insaan hu. Aur sahi galat dono sabhi genders ke liye ek hota hai.”

