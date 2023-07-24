EXCLUSIVE: Siddharth Randeria talks about his film Bachubhai and how it's different from Gujjubhai & Munnabhai

Siddharth Randeria is one of the biggest names in the Gujarati film and entertainment industry. He has been in the showbiz for over 50 years. He has acted in many movies and dramas since the early 1970s. After a couple of successful stints this year already with Bushirt T-shirt and Satyaprem Ki Katha, he returned with his new film Bachubhai, produced by Jio Studios, which is the story of a middle-aged man who goes back to the university to get his graduation degree. While Bachubhai is already playing in select theatres across the country, Siddharth Randeria graced Pinkvilla with an interview of his, where he talked about his new movie, how it is different from Gujjubhai and Munnabhai, and also about being called the Amitabh Bachchan of Gujarati cinema.

Siddharth Randeria Explains How Bachubhai Is Different From His Gujjubhai Films

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, Siddharth Randeria was asked about his new film Bachubhai and why they decided to go ahead with the title. The actor was also asked about how it is different from his famous Gujarati movie and drama series Gujjubhai. He said, "Bachubhai was the title we decided to keep, right since the inception of the film. Just that we had planned to add a prefix or suffix to it. Eventually we thought to go ahead with just Bachubhai. There is no similarity between Bachubhai and Gujjubhai. There is no similarity in the characterisation. Bachubhai is very real. Gujjubhai is a little over-the-top, a little slapstick and in his own world. For Bachubhai, we just needed a name of a common man."

Siddharth Randeria Shares That Bachubhai Has No Similarities With Munnabhai

When Siddharth Randeria was told that the film seemed to be very similar to the kind of films that Rajkumar Hirani makes, he quickly responded saying, "It seems so but it has no shades of Munnabhai at all. Nothing to do with it. People may feel so when they hear the oneliner, 'Going back to college', but it's not like that. And secondly, this movie also doesn't put much emphasis on the college, the classrooms and the studies. It's not that. It is more of a very emotional journey of a common man. Something happens in his life which forces him to go back to college and take a degree. And the story that follows is about what he decides after he gets the degree. So it is all about the journey of the character"

Siddharth Randeria's Upcoming Films

On being asked about his upcoming films, the Gujjubhai actor said, "There are 2 films which are ready besides Bachubhai. One is with Panorama - Kumar Mangat. It's their first venture into Gujarati. After that, there is one very huge studio that produces Marathi films called Everest. They have collaborated with me and that film is ready too. That film should come out by year end". He also shared that he hasn't signed any Hindi movie project yet.

Where And When To Watch Bachubhai

Bachubhai released on the 21st of July and is playing at select theatres across the country.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Satyaprem Ki Katha Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani excel in this entertaining & endearing love story