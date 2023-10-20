EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra teams up with Dinesh Vijan on a thriller; Janhvi Kapoor in talks to play female lead

Producer Dinesh Vijan recently announced a slate of 9 films and announced a collaboration with actors from across the genres. After tasting success on varied small-town subjects, Dinesh Vijan is the man in demand as the filmmaker has partnered with Jio Studios and increased his pace of curating content and bringing them to the spectacle. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively that Dinesh Vijan has signed Sidharth Malhotra and is in talks with Janhvi Kapoor for a thriller.

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in talks for a thriller

“Sidharth Malhotra has been in talks with Dinesh Vijan for a while now and has discussed subjects falling across the genres. Among all that Sid discussed, he has zeroed in on a thriller with some action in the form of chase sequences for his maiden collaboration with Maddock. The film will go on floors by the first quarter of 2024,” revealed a source close to the development. The source further added that the makers are keen to have Janhvi Kapoor on board as the female lead of the film. The film would mark the first collaboration of Sid and Janhvi.

“Janhvi shares a great bond with Maddock while working on Roohi and is in talks to reunite with the banner for the upcoming thriller alongside Sidharth Malhotra. It’s a screenplay-driven script with twists and turns, and both the protagonists have strongly written parts. Janhvi is expected to take a call on the offer to team up with Sidharth for the first time very soon,” the source added.

Sid & Janhvi's next on floors in 2024

Both Janhvi and Sidharth have independently heard the script and the joint narration will happen once the paperwork is done. The director's name has been kept under wraps for now, however, the pre-production work will begin shortly. Over the last few months, there have been a lot of speculations on what is next for Sidharth Malhotra as two of his already shot projects – Yoddha and Indian Police Force – are ready to release in the coming months.

Janhvi on the other hand will wrap up shooting for her parts in Devara by early part of 2024 and then work on the dates to jump on to the shoot of this yet-to-be-titled thriller. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

