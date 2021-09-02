EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Shukla no more: Pavitra Punia hopes for a miracle, says mind unable to accept

Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday morning. The initial reports stated the cause of death to be a heart attack but the cops have not confirmed anything as of yet. Actress Pavitra Punia who shared almost a decade long association with Sidharth sounded choked as she exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla. "I am just waiting for somebody to call and tell me that he is breathing, that a miracle has happened," said a devastated Pavitra, adding further, "How can this happen?! No! It can't! I began my career in this industry with Sidharth. We have so many memories."

She informed that people from the industry and his fans are so shocked. “I can't imagine the trauma the family is dealing with right now. I know it won't be possible to talk to any of his family members right now but I am planning to go to his house with Eijaz soon. I don't think I can face it all today because my brain is not ready to accept and is trying to convince me that it is just a prank and nothing of that sort has happened to him. All of this is making me feel like fainting," Pavitra shared.

She added, "I am shocked! Numb! Words fall short to express what I am going through. The mind is refusing to accept reality and I don't know what to do and how to react. He was the one who during Bigg Boss 14 made me realise who I am. He was the one who told me that he wanted to see the old Pavitra back in action. I was so proud when I along with Nikki and Eijaz chose him as our captain. I was so proud to have a mentor like him in the show. I am talking to you and I am having goosebumps. I am still waiting for somebody to call me and tell me that it was a prank. Industry has lost a big asset."

Sidharth and Pavitra were paired opposite each other in the show, Love U Zindagi that aired in 2011. Meanwhile, the entire entertainment industry has been mourning the loss. Singer Rahul Vaidya who shared a good bond with Siddharth in Bigg Boss 14, talking to Pinkvilla, said, “I am beyond numb and out of words right now. I woke up to this news and couldn't believe it. I immediately called up a few friends from the industry and got to know what happened. I can't believe that Sidharth is no more. Ever since I have heard of this, I am thinking of his mother and sisters and what they must be going through right now. It’s unimaginable! I only pray that they all get the courage to face this," said the singer.

