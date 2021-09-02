EXCLUSIVE: Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor Sahil Vaid on Sidharth Shukla's demise: It's unfair & heartbreaking

Sidharth Shukla’s unfortunate demise has shocked everyone. Many of his freinds and co-stars have expressed their grief on the social media. When Pinkvilla reached out to Shukla’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania co-star Sahil Vaid, the latter said he didn’t know how to react. “Its just unfair. I don’t know what to say,” says Sahil, adding that he has many fond memories of Sidharth.

“People have seen him only in Bigg Boss, but that’s not what he was. He was a really sweet guy. We used to call him a gentle giant. I thought that we have had our share of losses, but this time is taking a lot of people away,” states Sahil, who off late wasn’t in touch with the late actor. “I would just send him congratulatory messages, because he was doing so well for himself. He was someone who was very ambitious, and really wanted to make it. When he won Bigg Boss I was really happy. Initially I thought he shouldn’t have gone for Bigg Boss, but then his music video came, and he was doing so well for himself,” says Sahil.

He further adds, “It kind of scares actors like us, we are all living alone in this city, and it kind of becomes a very lonely place to live sometimes. In fact, Sidharth was so fit, I am not even half as fit as he is. He was one of those people who took fitness very seriously, it’s really heartbreaking and there is nothing else that I could say. My heart goes out to his family,” says Sahil.

In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Rahul Vaidya too said that he is numb and out of words. “I woke up to this news and couldn't believe it. I immediately called up a few friends from the industry and got to know what happened. I can't believe that Sidharth is no more. Ever since I have heard of this, I am thinking of his mother and sisters and what they must be going through right now. It’s unimaginable! I only pray that they all get the courage to face this,” Rahul said.

