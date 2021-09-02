EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Shukla passes away: Rahul Vaidya says he's numb as the star never came across unfit or ill

Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away earlier today. There were initial reports of a heart attack but as per the Police cause of death has not yet been confirmed. Meanwhile, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Rahul Vaidya said, “I am beyond numb and out of words right now! I woke up to this news and couldn't believe it. I immediately called up a few friends from the industry and got to know what happened. I can't believe that Sidharth is no more. Ever since I have heard of this, I am thinking of his mother and sisters and what they must be going through right now. It’s unimaginable! I only pray that they all get the courage to face this."

He further added, “I knew Sidharth a little more better because we go to the same gym and often bumped into each other. Apart from that, when he had entered the Bigg Boss house, he had been warm towards me and I will forever be grateful for that!”

Sidharth suffering a heart attack at an age of 40, came as a shocker for many as he was always seen fit and healthy. Rahul who seemed unable to fathom the unfortunate news, said, “You should have seen Sidharth working out like a boss. He never came across unfit or ill and that is what is shocking me the most.”

Nikitin Dheer also mourned the demise. “Extremely shocked and heartbroken to hear about the passing of Sidharth Shukla, I met him just a while ago, sad how unpredictable life is,” he wrote on Twitter. Hansal Mehta also stated on Twitter, “No age to have a heart attack. No age to go. This is extremely sad and disturbing. Hope this time for sadness, reflection and mourning does not get converted into a Tamasha by some idiots.”

