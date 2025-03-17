Aamir Khan REACTS to whether Salman Khan should also find his Gauri after him and Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Wo kya dhoondhega…’

Earlier this year, Pinkvilla exclusively shared about Aamir Khan’s romantic life, revealing his relationship with Gauri Spratt. Just before turning 60, the superstar made it official, introducing Gauri to the media and even mentioning that she had met Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. At the same event, when asked if Salman should also seek his own ‘Gauri’ after both him and Shah Rukh, Aamir shared his thoughts on it.

During a recent interaction with the paparazzi, the 60-year-old actor introduced them to his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt. He also responded to a playful question about whether Salman Khan should follow suit, given that Shah Rukh Khan’s wife shares the same name. With a sigh, Aamir told Hindustan Times, “Salman kya dhoondhega ab? (What will he find now)?”

At the same event, the Sitaare Zameen Par actor was also asked if Salman seeks dating advice from him and Shah Rukh. He responded by saying that Salman knows what’s best for himself.

As per NDTV, Aamir Khan introduced his partner Gauri Spratt and revealed that they have known each other for 25 years. He shared that their bond evolved over time, and they have been in a committed relationship for the past year and a half.

Gauri is said to be involved in the production industry. The report also stated that Aamir has already introduced her to his close friends, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

The Laal Singh Chaddha also opened up about the possibility of teaming up with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan for a project. He shared they are open to working together, provided they find the right script. He also acknowledged that fans have been eager to see them collaborate on-screen.

Aamir mentioned that they have already discussed the idea, saying, “Humne iske baare mein baat bhi ki hai jaise hi koi acchi kahani aati hai zarur hum karenge (We have also talked about it; as soon as a good story comes, we will definitely do it).”

