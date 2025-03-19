Sikandar: After Tiger 3, Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer to NOT hit theaters on Friday; find out release date

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna are gearing up for the release of Sikandar. All the promotional contents have revealed that the action entertainer is set to arrive in theaters on the festive occasion of Eid 2025. Now, the exact release date of the film has been learned. It will reportedly be released on a Sunday instead of a Friday, just like Salman’s 2023 film Tiger 3.

According to a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers have finalized the release date of the Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar as Sunday, March 30, 2025. The portal’s source shared that the team is confident about this date. Gudi Padwa falls on that day, so it will be a big holiday, especially in Maharashtra. It will be followed by Eid on Monday, March 31.

For the unversed, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s YRF Spy Universe movie Tiger 3 was also released on a Sunday, November 12, 2023. It coincided with the festival of Diwali.

Coming back to Sikandar, less than two weeks are left for the release of the film. The makers are aiming to release exciting content in the next few days to increase the buzz.

Just yesterday, March 18, they released a new song from the soundtrack. Titled Sikandar Naache, it is a dance number featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. The album also includes the peppy Eid track Zohra Jabeen and the Holi anthem Bam Bam Bhole. Fans are now eagerly looking forward to the trailer.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that a lot of promotional activities, including a trailer event, release date announcement, BTS stills, hoardings, and new posters, are expected to be out during this period.

Talking about the trailer, a source close to the development shared, “The trailer will unveil the plot of Sikandar to the audience for the first time, as the director has kept all the key emotional and dramatic beats under wraps.”

Alongside Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar also stars Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi. The film is directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.