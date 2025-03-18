Box Office: Can Salman Khan's Sikandar outshine Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal in North America premiere?

Salman Khan, who was last seen in Tiger 3 (2023), is making his theatrical comeback as a lead after two years. We are talking about his much-awaited movie, Sikandar. Releasing on Eid, Sikandar is likely to have its premiere shows in North America before it hit the screens in India. Let's analyze if Salman Khan's movie can outshine Animal's performance in the North American premieres.

Sikandar Expected To Have Its Premiere Shows In North America

According to Koimoi, Sikandar will have its premiere shows in North America including USA and Canada. In that case, Salman Khan-starrer will have to perform at its best in the premiere shows. While the makers of Sikandar have release the teaser and songs lately, they will unveil the trailer of the upcoming movie in some days.

Such premiere shows are mostly arranged for South films before their theatrical releases. In Bollywood, Salman Khan's 2023 film, Tiger 3 had its premiere shows in selected territories. For Salman, Sikandar will be his second film to be premiered in North America.

Can Sikandar Outshine Animal For Premiere Shows In North America?

As per the report, Sikandar is expected to receive positive response in premiere shows in North America. While the upcoming actioner has maintained a decent pre-release hype, the soon-to-be unveiled trailer should be able to amplify its buzz among cinephiles. The trailer should promise a high-octane experience packed with entertainment to attract the crowd for its premiere.

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, and others, Sikandar has to perform better than Animal at the North American box office. Ranbir Kapoor's 2023 movie hit USD 1 million milestone in premiere shows there while emerging as the only Bollywood movie to do so.

If AR Murugadoss' upcoming directorial manages to bring more buzz through its trailer, it has the potential to be a part of the USD 1 million club for premieres in North America.

