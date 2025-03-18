Rashmika Mandanna savors a yummy dessert treat as she says ‘No one can stop me…’; WATCH

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to hit the big screens for Eid this year with the movie Sikandar. Now, the actress has stolen the hearts of many once again after posting an adorable video of herself enjoying a delightful treat.

In a video on her Instagram, the actress was seen savoring some ice cream and said, “No one can stop me from doing the things I loooooooveeeee! Part - 1!”

See the official post:

Talking about Rashmika Mandanna, the actress recently made headlines after wishing her alleged boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda’s brother, Anand, on his birthday. She took to her Instagram handle to share a loving message for his special day.

While the relationship between Rashmika and Vijay hasn’t been confirmed by either party, multiple instances of them being spotted together have fueled speculation.

Moreover, Rashmika Mandanna is set to storm the big screens with her appearance in the Salman Khan starrer Sikandar. The AR Murugadoss directorial is slated to release on March 28, 2025, coinciding with Eid 2025.

The Hindi-language action thriller features an ensemble cast, including Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and many more in key roles. The film’s music is composed by Pritam, with the third single, Sikandar Naache, unveiled on March 18, 2025.

Talking about her work front, the actress was last seen in Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar. The historical action drama was based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire, with Rashmika portraying his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale.

The movie starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, along with an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Neil Bhoopalam, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and many others in pivotal roles.

Apart from Sikandar, Rashmika also has exciting projects lined up, including The Girlfriend and Kuberaa, starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni, among others.