EXCLUSIVE: Sonu Sood opines on pan-India films; Says ‘Good cinema has to be seen by everyone’

Sonu Sood has shared his thoughts on the phenomenon of pan-India films which is on a rise in the entertainment industry. The actor is all geared up to feature in the much-awaited film Samrat Prithviraj. The period drama, helmed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi stars Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar as the leads. Ahead of the movie’s release, the actors are busy promoting it. Amid this, Sonu Sood joined Pinkvilla for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, where he opened up about a lot of topics, including how he feels about pan-India movies. Read on to find out.

Sonu Sood shares his thoughts on Pan-India films

When asked how Sonu Sood sees the growing phenomenon of Pan-India films and the idea of crossing regional barriers, the actor replied that good cinema has to be seen by everyone. “I was always a part of South movies. I have been doing movies in Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, Marathi, Chinese - A lot of movies. I always believed then also that good cinema has to be seen by everyone. Language shouldn't be a barrier where people are like, ‘I don't understand the language. I don't want to see that,’” articulated the actor.

Sood further continued, “Now with South movies doing so well, and Hindi movies getting dubbed in South - so that conveys it all that entertainment has to reach every house. It’s not important which language you shoot it. So yes, that gives a huge amount of responsibility also on your shoulders. Yet you have to make a good film otherwise people are not going to accept that. So, better technicians, better story, writers, better actors on their way,” It should be noted that Samrat Prithviraj will also release in multiple languages.

Samrat Prithviraj’s Sonu Sood’s interview with Pinkvilla:

Samrat Prithviraj to hit theatres on Jun 3rd

Talking about Samrat Prithviraj, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the 3rd of June. The much-anticipated trailer of Akshay Kumar's historical-war released recently. The movie is based on the Rajput warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan of the Chauhan dynasty, essayed by Akshay, and will also mark the big Bollywood debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who plays the role of Sanyogita. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films. Apart from Khiladi Kumar, Manushi and Sonu Sood, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij, and Lalit Tiwari as other important characters.

