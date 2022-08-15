EXCLUSIVE: Sonu Sood explains how to become a true Indian on 75th Independence Day

Sonu Sood is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood currently. The actor has created a niche for himself in the industry and has easily managed to pave the way into the hearts of his fans. Well, the actor is all set to venture into a new world of podcasts. Yes! You heard that right. Spotify India had recently announced its new original audio series Commander Karan Saxena which will be based on the character from author Amit Khan’s popular book series Commander Karan Saxena. Today as India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Happy New Year actor opened up about how he celebrates this day.

Opening up about his fond memories of Independence Day Sonu Sood said, “As a kid, I remember we used to go for the flag hoisting ceremony in our schools, that was very exciting. We always used to wear those Indian clothes. Even now in our society, we really look forward to spending time, flag hoisting and all. This one day reminds you of your duties as an Indian. It's not just about, you saying that I am an Indian. To be a true Indian you have to help Indians. Bring a change, bring a smile, and try to save a life. Every Indian should believe that some Indian will come and save me in difficult times. I think this message has to come across.”

Meanwhile, when we asked him what got him to step into the podcast world? Sonu Sood replied, “I did movies in all the languages from Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and now this is happening. So this was one space which was unexplored, it was something new and I think for an actor it is very very important to try and do something that you haven’t done so far. So when you are creating your word with your voice and you entertain people so it's quite new for me also and I am sure people are going to love it.”

Sonu Sood also explained why he chose Commander Karan Saxena’s story for his podcast debut. He said, “Commander Karan Saxena is everything. Jo humlog bachpan se films me ek hero ko dekhna chahte hai to waisahi hona chahiye podcast ki duniya me bhi. Commander karan Saxena aayega to bewander zaroor aayega.”

The episodes of Commander Karan Saxena will be available starting today, August 15 on Spotify India.

