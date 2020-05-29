EXCLUSIVE: Sonu Sood’s helpful act for migrant workers inspires an artist to sketch a stunning portrait of him

Sonu Sood has been going out of his way to help migrant workers across the country to help them reach home amid the COVID 19 lockdown. An artist and homemaker was inspired by his good Samaritan act for people to sketch his portrait.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been doing his bit like a good Samaritan amid the COVID 19 crisis and took it upon himself to help the migrant workers to reach their homes in the wake of the lockdown. Beginning from Maharashtra and Karnataka, Sonu sought permission from both the state governments and arranged transportation for migrant workers and their families to take them to their homes. Not just this, post his helpful act, Sonu started getting requests from all over the country and his Twitter account doubled up as a place where anyone in need of help could go.

From helping migrant workers reach home to launching a helpline for them, Sonu has been winning hearts with his gesture. Now, it seems Sonu’s work has inspired a fan of his who shared an exclusive portrait of him sketched by her. Yes, a sketch artist and homemaker, Sujata Golatkar, went ahead and made a stunning portrait of the Simmba star after she read about all the good work being done by Sonu and his team. The stunning portrait of Sonu was made her Sujata and she shared that she was inspired by his gesture for migrant workers.

Talking exclusively to Pinkvilla, she said, “I follow news daily and it’s so saddening to see people suffer. I love reading about entertainment stories. It’s very important that influential people help the needy. When I saw what Sonu Sood is doing for people, it just inspired me to make a sketch of him.” Seeing the good work being done by Sonu, many twitter users too have been laundering him on social media.

Here’s the portrait of Sonu Sood made by Sujata:

Recently, Sonu also launched a help-line toll-free number on which people can call and seek help. Since the launch of the help line, Sonu and his team have been reportedly getting 50 to 60 thousand calls a day from different parts of the country. Seeing so much good work being done by the Simmba actor, his fans cannot stop praising the real-life hero. Sonu has been trending on Twitter as fans keep tweeting praises for the good work being done by him. Videos of Sonu flagging off the buses filled with migrant workers and their families have lit up the internet and have brought some positivity amid the lockdown. Even celebs like Kapil Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and more have been praising him.

