EXCLUSIVE: Sriram Raghavan spills details of his meeting with Shah Rukh Khan, 'Did discuss some ideas but..'

Merry Christmas, directed by the ace director Sriram Raghavan and starring much loved actors like Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, is set to release in theatres on the 12th of January, 2024. The excitement for the film is high because of the intriguing combination of two very distinct actors and of course because it is Sriram Raghavan's immediate next after the global phenomenon, Andhadhun.

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi and Sriram Raghavan graced Pinkvilla for an exclusive Masterclass, where they talked in length about what their new film Merry Christmas has to offer, about the pressure of commercial success, the intriguing casting choice and more. Sriram Raghavan also spilled interesting details of his recent meeting with Shah Rukh Khan.

Sriram Raghavan Shares Why It Is Difficult To Come Up With Something For A Star Like Shah Rukh Khan

Sriram Raghavan, in a past interaction, had mentioned that he would love to work with Shah Rukh Khan the actor and not Shah Rukh Khan the star. In his Pinkvilla interaction with Himesh Mankad, he was asked to elaborate on what he meant and how he views a star and an actor differently. The Badlapur director answered, "What I meant is probably a good, meaty role; Something he has not done before. But it is very difficult to think something for a certain kind of a star. For me it is, especially because I tend to do something that they have already done or I like them in."

Advertisement

Sriram Raghavan Talks About His Recent Meeting With Shah Rukh Khan

Talking about his recent meeting with Shah Rukh Khan, Sriram Raghavan said, "So, I did meet him once and we did discuss some ideas but nothing yet which we both would like to do". This would surely disappoint many fans of Shah Rukh Khan who would have wanted a film of the actor with the acclaimed director.

Watch the full Pinkvilla Masterclass, featuring the team of Merry Christmas

Sriram Raghavan Recalls Being Very Thrilled With Himself For The Casting He Managed For Merry Christmas

When asked of his dream actors, just like Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi considered him as their dream director, Raghavan said, "There are many actors that I would like to work with. I don't want to name just one or two". Vijay Sethupathi nudged the director into saying that he was working with his dream actors on Merry Christmas and they all shared a laugh. Raghavan then expressed about how thrilled he was with himself for coming up with the casting coup of Katrina and Vijay.

Merry Christmas releases in theatres in less than three weeks. The excitement is surging and everyone who has loved Sriram Raghavan's films, is expecting yet another banger of a film from the director. Meanwhile, you can watch the full Pinkvilla Masterclass featuring the team of Merry Christmas, on Pinkvilla's YouTube channel.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Merry Christmas actor Vijay Sethupathi calls Katrina Kaif ‘big star’; latter shares funny anecdote