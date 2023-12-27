EXCLUSIVE: Sriram Raghavan spills details of his meeting with Shah Rukh Khan, 'Did discuss some ideas but..'
In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sriram Raghavan talked about meeting Shah Rukh Khan for a new project and also shared why things did not materialize between them.
-
Sriram Raghavan talked about challenges of coming up with something for a star like Shah Rukh Khan
-
Raghavan shared that he wants to work with Shah Rukh Khan on something he hasn't done previously
-
Merry Christmas releases in theatres on the 12th of January, 2023
Merry Christmas, directed by the ace director Sriram Raghavan and starring much loved actors like Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, is set to release in theatres on the 12th of January, 2024. The excitement for the film is high because of the intriguing combination of two very distinct actors and of course because it is Sriram Raghavan's immediate next after the global phenomenon, Andhadhun.
Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi and Sriram Raghavan graced Pinkvilla for an exclusive Masterclass, where they talked in length about what their new film Merry Christmas has to offer, about the pressure of commercial success, the intriguing casting choice and more. Sriram Raghavan also spilled interesting details of his recent meeting with Shah Rukh Khan.
Sriram Raghavan Shares Why It Is Difficult To Come Up With Something For A Star Like Shah Rukh Khan
Sriram Raghavan, in a past interaction, had mentioned that he would love to work with Shah Rukh Khan the actor and not Shah Rukh Khan the star. In his Pinkvilla interaction with Himesh Mankad, he was asked to elaborate on what he meant and how he views a star and an actor differently. The Badlapur director answered, "What I meant is probably a good, meaty role; Something he has not done before. But it is very difficult to think something for a certain kind of a star. For me it is, especially because I tend to do something that they have already done or I like them in."
Sriram Raghavan Talks About His Recent Meeting With Shah Rukh Khan
Talking about his recent meeting with Shah Rukh Khan, Sriram Raghavan said, "So, I did meet him once and we did discuss some ideas but nothing yet which we both would like to do". This would surely disappoint many fans of Shah Rukh Khan who would have wanted a film of the actor with the acclaimed director.
Watch the full Pinkvilla Masterclass, featuring the team of Merry Christmas
Sriram Raghavan Recalls Being Very Thrilled With Himself For The Casting He Managed For Merry Christmas
When asked of his dream actors, just like Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi considered him as their dream director, Raghavan said, "There are many actors that I would like to work with. I don't want to name just one or two". Vijay Sethupathi nudged the director into saying that he was working with his dream actors on Merry Christmas and they all shared a laugh. Raghavan then expressed about how thrilled he was with himself for coming up with the casting coup of Katrina and Vijay.
Merry Christmas releases in theatres in less than three weeks. The excitement is surging and everyone who has loved Sriram Raghavan's films, is expecting yet another banger of a film from the director. Meanwhile, you can watch the full Pinkvilla Masterclass featuring the team of Merry Christmas, on Pinkvilla's YouTube channel.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Merry Christmas actor Vijay Sethupathi calls Katrina Kaif ‘big star’; latter shares funny anecdote
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Jonathan Majors was accused of assault on March 25 in Manhattan, New York. The trial began on December 4 and he was convicted after two weeks. Majors now faces an uncertain future amid the domestic abuse charges. Shortly after the verdict, a s...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Merry Christmas actor Vijay Sethupathi calls Katrina Kaif ‘big star’; latter shares funny anecdote
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Will Sriram Raghavan direct Katrina Kaif in an action film after Merry Christmas? Actress REVEALS
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor asked everyone how much Animal will earn at box office; Pranay Reddy Vanga speaks on Animal Park
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan to romance Triptii Dimri in Aashiqui 3; Anurag Basu & Bhushan Kumar film on floors in 2024