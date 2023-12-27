EXCLUSIVE: Merry Christmas actor Vijay Sethupathi calls Katrina Kaif ‘big star’; latter shares funny anecdote

The anticipation for the upcoming movie Merry Christmas is reaching its peak as the release date draws near. The excitement has been building since the intriguing trailer was unveiled. This thriller marks the first collaboration between Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, adding to the eagerness of fans.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the lead pair, along with director Sriram Raghavan, shared insights about the film, the shooting experience, and their camaraderie. Katrina recalled a funny anecdote related to Varun Dhawan, while Vijay Sethupathi called her a big star.

Katrina Kaif reveals what Varun Dhawan told her about Sriram Raghavan

During the Pinkvilla Masterclass, Katrina Kaif shared an interesting revelation about her co-star Vijay Sethupathi. She mentioned, “I have to tell you something, you probably don't know, a lot of people here. Vijay sir is very philosophical and he’s very very wise. He’s not a big conversationalist, at least on the film.”

Katrina recalled an amusing anecdote related to what Varun Dhawan told her, saying, “I came to know later that Sriram sir had possibly told people that they shouldn't talk too much to me on set. Varun Dhawan told this to me. He was asking what it's like working with Sriram sir. I was like, ‘He’s amazing, his world is amazing but nobody talks much to me on set.’ I was questioning myself. He said, ‘Don't worry, he’s told everyone not to talk to you.’ I don't know if that's true.”

Watch the full interview here:

Vijay Sethupathi calls Katrina Kaif a ‘big star’

Vijay Sethupathi responded to Katrina Kaif's story with humor, stating, “No, no, it was not like that. I’m afraid of you, that's why I didn't talk. I’m new to this industry and she’s well experienced and she's a big star here.”

Describing "Merry Christmas," Vijay explained, “In this film also there's much conversation to discuss and work because it's about a thriller. It's a one night story which is happening between Albert and Maria. In that one night, they get introduced to each other and then they get to know each other and how they fall in love. It's about who you are and it's like searching for who you are inside you. That's what the film is.”

Regarding working with Sriram Raghavan, Vijay shared, “So, there's not much time and then with Sriram sir, in one way he puts a lot of pressure on the actors like he gives you freedom that’s a pressure. He trusts an actor, that's a pressure.” He elaborated that taking in their ideas is a form of good pressure.

Vijay continued, “It's a feel-good pressure because once the actor is allowed to explore a scene, then he wants the scene, that's what I believe. He takes the scene from the director and the writer and he wants the scene. That’s why freedom is most important.”

Concluding playfully, the actor added, “I’m not philosophical, not that wise. It's like somebody sees you with an intellectual voice, that's a pressure. So I don't know how to face it, that's difficult for me. So don't trust me. Freedom is the most important for everybody, so if somebody trusts you that time you lose the freedom.”

