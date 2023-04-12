EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Babu’s character inspired by Lord Hanuman in SS Rajamouli’s jungle adventure

Over the years, SS Rajamouli has become the most celebrated director of Indian Cinema with films like Magadheera, Eega, Bahubali, Bahubali 2 and RRR getting global recognition. His next is a jungle adventure with Mahesh Babu and is expected to go on floors in the end of this year. The film is currently in the writing stage and is among the most awaited films of Indian Cinema. The yet untitled film will mark Mahesh Babu’s entry to the world of Pan India cinema and is targeting a late 2025 opening in cinema halls across the globe.

Mahesh Babu's character inspired by Lord Hanuman

Pinkvilla has a massive update on the plot of this epic jungle adventure. According to sources close to the development, Mahesh Babu’s character in SS Rajamouli’s next is inspired by Lord Hanuman. “SS Rajamouli loves to take inspiration from Ramayana and Mahabharata. He makes films rooted in Indian culture and his next with Mahesh Babu will be no different. While the film is an African Jungle Adventure, Mahesh Babu’s character will have traits similar to Lord Hanuman, who also has a history of fight against all odds in the jungles. In-fact, even trajectory of the character will follow the route of Ramayana, but with a spin given in by SS Rajamouli,” revealed a source close to the development.

This isn’t the first time that SS Rajamouli is sourcing the core material from Ramayana, Mahabharata, and Amar Chitrakatha. The filmmaker has grown up on reading about these epics and even RRR had the Indian touch of Bheem and Lord Ram for Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. “The film is at present in the writing stage and the team aims to take it on floors by end of this year. It’s among the most expensive films of Indian Cinema and will extensively be shot in Amazon Forest,” the source added.

Will it be Disney or Sony for SS Rajamouli?

The yet untitled jungle adventure will be produced by an international studio with extensive VFX work planned to be executed in LA. We previously reported that Disney might bankroll the film, but the latest update is that another international giant is in the race to bag this biggie. “Sony Pictures is also in the talks to get hold of SS Rajamouli – Mahesh Babu film. It’s a fight between Disney and Sony, as both the studios have promised world class technical support to SS Rajamouli,” the source concluded.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.