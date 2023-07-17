EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol, Ameesha’s Gadar 2 advance booking to open on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani release date

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 is one of the most awaited films of the year. This Anil Sharma and Zee Studios backed movie is set to release on August 11, and Pinkvilla has an interesting update on this soon to be unveiled sequel. We have heard that Gadar 2’s advance booking opens from July 28, which also marks the release of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani headlined by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. According to a source close to the development, this decision has been taken considering the buzz around Gadar 2.

In the last two months, we saw a lot of shifts in the release date of many films. However, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Anil Sharma had stated that they are going to stick to their committed date of August 11, 2023. “Gadar 2 is a people’s film and is people’s emotion, so we are coming on August 11 because people want it. It’s not a film, it’s an emotion. So we are not shifting at all. We are busy with post-production, and are preparing for August 11. We don’t know which other movie is coming on that day. Jo aa rahi hai usko aane dijiye, agar koi aati hai toh. August 11 release is confirmed for us,” the filmmaker had said.

Gadar 2 release date

In January this year, Sunny Deol had officially announced Gadar 2’s release date. “Hindustan Zindabaad Hai….Zindabaad Tha.. .aur Zindabaad Rahega! This Independence Day, we bring to you the biggest sequel in Indian cinema after two decades. #Gadar2 releasing in Cinemas on 11th August 2023,” the actor had written on Instagram.

