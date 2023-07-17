EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar to start Housefull 5 in December: Sajid Nadiadwala confirms, promises biggest comedy

Sajid Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar are all set for their reunion on the longest running comedy franchise of India, Housefull 5. The film was announced recently for a Diwali 2024 release with Tarun Mansukhani as the director. Pinkvilla previously reported that Sajid Nadiadwala is planning to make a Housefull universe as he is planning to rope in all the actors from the previous parts in Housefull 5 to pull off one of the biggest ensembles cast ever.

‘It’s fun to write Housefull films,” says Sajid Nadiadwala

And now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sajid Nadiadwala confirmed that he has written the script of Housefull 5. “It’s a lot of fun to make Housefull films because I write those scripts. Even Housefull 5 is written by me. I enjoy writing those over-the-top scenes. After a long day at work, you like to have something spicy and that for me is the Housefull franchise. But franchises are not easy to manage as you can reach the saturation point at any time,” Sajid shares, quick to add that, “Any franchise can shut down any time. Housefull 4 was shutting down till Sunday, because it was a pre-Diwali release. But when Diwali started it became something else.”

Sajid recalls the hype around fourth Housefull film. “It became the biggest film of Akshay Kumar and also the biggest comedy film. I have tried to bring in all elements in the basket for Housefull 5 and I am very excited.” The filmmaker, who just delivered a success in the form of Satyaprem Ki Katha, has Chandu Champion with Kartik Aaryan on floors now and will start Housefull 5 by end of year.

‘Housefull 5 will be bigger than Housefull 4,” promises Sajid Nadiadwala

“We start Housefull 5 from December / January and will be ready for a Diwali 2024 release. Our music sessions begin by November. The script is locked, we have locked our director (Tarun Mansukhani). It’s a huge film and will cross Housefull 4 on the scale front. We plan to surprise everyone with the theme,” Sajid concludes.

Meanwhile, Sajid’s next is the Nitesh Tiwari director Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The film is slated to release on July 21 on Amazon Prime. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

