EXCLUSIVE: 'Ameesha Patel is a professional; We have no issues', Anil Sharma clears the air on Gadar2

Over the last few days, several reports are surfacing digitally about rifts between director Anil Sharma and actress Ameesha Patel on the sets of Gadar 2. However, in an exclusive no-filter interview with Pinkvilla, Anil Sharma refuted all the claims and confirmed that all is well between him and his leading lady. “There have been talks about fights between Ameesha Patel and me but let me tell you, there is absolutely no issue between me and Ameesha Patel. The reports are false. I am busy with the postproduction of Gadar 2 right now and I don’t know why people are writing negatively about us,” Anil Sharma sets the record straight.

"Ameesha and I have bonded for over 22 years now"

The filmmaker went on to add, “We have had a bond for over 22 years now and will continue to exist. There is no questionability on professionalism by Ameesha. All is well, and it’s just chatter. I am excited for the film and at the moment, my entire focus is to get the film ready. There is no fight with Ameesha, and it’s all love and affection between us.”

Anil Sharma is extremely confident about the content of his epic, which is a sequel to 2001 cult blockbuster, Gadar, featuring Sunny Deol as Tara Singh. He says, “There is insane interest for our film. I have always maintained, Gadar is not just a film but an emotion for entire country. We have worked very hard to create a unique experience and we don’t want to break any heart. We have worked with so much positivity and want to release the film in the right way on August 11. We don’t want to be impacted by any negativity.”

"I request fans to not pay attention to negative chatters"

The filmmaker signs off requesting the fans to not fall for the digital negativity. “We don’t know who is behind the negativity articles around Gadar 2 but we are moving ahead with positive energies. We are not affected by any of it and I request all fans to not pay attention to the negative chatters,” he concludes.

Gadar 2 is slated to release on August 11, 2023 with Zee Studios as the producers.

