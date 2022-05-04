EXCLUSIVE: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor on turning producer for Thar: I'm happy, many people don't have that luxury

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his Netflix film, Thar, which will also star his father-actor Anil Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead. A few days back, the trailer was released and it was quite appreciated by the audience. The film is set to premiere on 6 May 2022. This also marks the Bhavesh Joshi Superhero actor's debut as a producer. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the Ray actor shared his experience.

Harsh said, "I'm very happy to have been able to have this experience because a lot of people you know don't have that luxury but I did it for Raj Singh Chaudhary (director) because he is a new director and I felt like what he was trying to say on the page was quite unique and very big. I wanted it to exactly be more or less the way that he had dreamed it and conceived it because we both fell in love with that vision so my role really became trying to take on board our producers, partners, dad's ideas but still not wearing too far away from what we fell in love with in the beginning because what happens sometimes through the process of making a movie. I mean it hasn't happened to my films but I'm lucky but it's like it changes because like so many other energies come to life."

"You have to remember, producers, a team, actors, technicians, and studios come so the perseverance has really paid off. I don't know, I hope people like the film but I have no control over that but the film is how we had imagined it to be more or less," added Harsh.

Check out Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Anil Kapoor's video:

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Anil Kapoor opens up on Abhinav Bindra’s biopic: It’s the next thing I’m passionately excited about