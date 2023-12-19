EXCLUSIVE: 'There is never final draft of script', Prithviraj Sukumaran shares how Prashanth Neel makes films

Prithviraj Sukumaran is a wonderful actor and a prolific director who primarily works in Malayalam films. The actor is set to grace the big screens with Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, which releases in theatres on the 22nd of December, 2023. He graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive interview of his, ahead of the release of his film, where he talked in length about Salaar, his co-star Prabhas and his director Prashanth Neel. He also shared an intriguing detail of the way Prashanth Neel goes about his films.

Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares That Prashanth Neel Didn't Have A Final Draft Of Salaar's Script

In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed that the brief of Salaar's climax that he got from Prashanth Neel and the way it was eventually shot were very different. Talking about the same, Sukumaran said, "So not per se what was on paper and what was shot, the climax of Salaar; When Prashanth narrated it to me, I was expecting it to be something but it became completely something else. But now I know that, that is Prashanth. When I and Prashanth Neel were having this conversation with Rajamouli sir, I told him, 'There is never a final draft of the script. He could just change something after the first take and do something else in the second take.'"

Watch the Pinkvilla Interview featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran Can't Wait For The Audiences To Watch Dunki

Prithviraj raved about the way Prashanth Neel went about the climax of Salaar, although it was different from what he had anticipated it to be. The Driving License actor said, "So the climax fight and the sequence that leads up to the climax, although he had narrated it to me, I didn't expect it to have those beats." He concluded saying, "You guys should just see it."

Salaar is all set to release in theatres on the 22nd of December, 2023. After Salaar, Sukumaran will be seen in yet another pan-Indian film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Meanwhile, you can book your tickets of Salaar.

