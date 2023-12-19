EXCLUSIVE: 'There is never final draft of script', Prithviraj Sukumaran shares how Prashanth Neel makes films
In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Prithviraj Sukumaran shared about his upcoming film Salaar and talked highly of his co-star Prabhas and director Prashanth Neel.
-
Prithviraj Sukumaran reveals that Prashanth Neel didn't have a final draft of Salaar's script
-
Salaar releases in theatres on 22nd December, 2023
Prithviraj Sukumaran is a wonderful actor and a prolific director who primarily works in Malayalam films. The actor is set to grace the big screens with Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, which releases in theatres on the 22nd of December, 2023. He graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive interview of his, ahead of the release of his film, where he talked in length about Salaar, his co-star Prabhas and his director Prashanth Neel. He also shared an intriguing detail of the way Prashanth Neel goes about his films.
Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares That Prashanth Neel Didn't Have A Final Draft Of Salaar's Script
In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed that the brief of Salaar's climax that he got from Prashanth Neel and the way it was eventually shot were very different. Talking about the same, Sukumaran said, "So not per se what was on paper and what was shot, the climax of Salaar; When Prashanth narrated it to me, I was expecting it to be something but it became completely something else. But now I know that, that is Prashanth. When I and Prashanth Neel were having this conversation with Rajamouli sir, I told him, 'There is never a final draft of the script. He could just change something after the first take and do something else in the second take.'"
Watch the Pinkvilla Interview featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran
Prithviraj Sukumaran Can't Wait For The Audiences To Watch Dunki
Prithviraj raved about the way Prashanth Neel went about the climax of Salaar, although it was different from what he had anticipated it to be. The Driving License actor said, "So the climax fight and the sequence that leads up to the climax, although he had narrated it to me, I didn't expect it to have those beats." He concluded saying, "You guys should just see it."
Salaar is all set to release in theatres on the 22nd of December, 2023. After Salaar, Sukumaran will be seen in yet another pan-Indian film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Meanwhile, you can book your tickets of Salaar.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Can Prithviraj Sukumaran direct Salaar? He says, 'My version would be different, but not better'
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Prithviraj Sukumaran calls Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ‘A Role To Die For’; Calls it ‘Huge Canvas Film’
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Can Prithviraj Sukumaran direct Salaar? He says, 'My version would be different, but not better'
entertainment
KWK 8 EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar recalls Raj Kapoor loved Yash Chopra's Dekha Ek Khwab from Silsila; know what happened
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Sardar cousins reveal audition story; share work experience with Sandeep Reddy Vanga