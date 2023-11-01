EXCLUSIVE: This is how Sudha Murty reacted when Story Time With Sudha Amma was offered to her

Sudha Murty is a popular author, educator, and philanthropist in India. She has written several novels and short story collections for children. For her continuous philanthropy, Murty was bestowed with the Padma Shri in 2006. Recently, in a chat with Pinkvilla, she spoke about her YouTube series titled Story Time With Sudha Amma.

Sudha Murty on Story Time With Sudha Amma

Sudha Murty's production house has collaborated with another one to come up with a YouTub series titled Story Time With Sudha Amma. It is based on her children's stories and will be available in six different languages. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Murty was asked about her first reaction when it was offered to her. She said it is a new field for her as she is only an author.

She stated, "So I told Aparna (Krishnan, the producer) beta I really do not know this media, and I have never worked." "I only told her this is not my cup of tea," Murthy added. However, the producer then argued that her stories would go to many more houses.

Check out the full interview:

Sudha Murty on happiness

In the same interview, Murty was asked about her secret to happiness. She said, "It's a highly subjective subject. It depends on person to person. For example, what I feel it's my content and I can tell that. I can make it a general rule for everybody. What should know what one can do, what cannot do. One should know one's plus, one's minus, one's strength, one's weakness and given set of circumstances because nobody is perfect. Whatever work is given, if I can do, can maximize my effort and do that; I think you get the sense of content, and then content is always your happiness."

The author further added, "There's nothing to do with money, nothing to do with honors, nothing to do with your achievements, but if you realize that this is the maximum thing I can do and I can achieve that much, the result may plus or minus you get the content and that's what has happened to me."

