EXCLUSIVE: ‘Men and women are different actually’: Sudha Murty reflects on definition of feminism

Renowned educator, author, and philanthropist Sudha Murty doesn’t need an introduction. Her work speaks volumes about her. The wife of Infosys founder, Narayana Murthy, is also the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation. Over the years, she has charmed kids with her innocent stories for their joy and comfort. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Mrs Murty shared her views on her definition of feminism and her favorite roles among being an educator, author, and philanthropist.

Sudha Murty shares her views on feminism

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, when asked about her views on Feminism, Sudha Murty opined that men and women are not only different but the latter are much stronger emotionally.

She stated, “Men and women are different actually, while are different physically and mentally, but women are stronger in general; not in terms of physical strength I am telling you but connecting to relationships.”

Watch the full interview here:

She further added, “Managing difficult situations and multitasking, God uses them. Because, when the child is born, she is a daughter, later, she’ll be a wife, she’ll be a mother-in-law, she’ll be an aaji, she’ll be a grandmother, she’ll be amma, or she’ll be a sister-in-law. She plays many emotionally difficult roles, and she has to manage everything, she’ll be a boss, she’ll be a subordinate. So that makes a probably more balanced emotionally.”

The multi-faceted Sudha Murty talks about her favorite role

In addition to this, the much-loved author was also asked about her favorite role among being an educator, teacher, and philanthropist. To this, she humbly replied, with a smile, and said, “It’s very hard!”

She remarked, “For a mother to say, this baby I like more, for me all characters are great, and I am enjoying every role but maybe as a teacher, I enjoy most because I come from a teacher family, my father was a doctor and professor, my sister is a doctor and a professor, my brother is a professor. I’m married into a teacher’s family. So, teaching is probably in my DNA. So I’m probably, of all the roles, the nearest is... to be a teacher is a great joy.”

The multi-faceted Sudha Murty’s stories are now available in an animated version from October 31 on YouTube. The series is launched in six languages – Hindi, English, Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu, with each episode 11 minutes long.

