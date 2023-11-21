EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff to start Rambo from March; Rohit Dhawan directs this Siddharth Anand production

In the pre-pandemic times, Tiger Shroff established himself as the action star of the Hindi Film Industry and even gained popularity among the masses. However, in the last two years, he associated himself with sub-par projects like Baaghi 3, Heropanti 2, and Ganapath, which took a dent in his mass following in the audience. Pinkvilla has now exclusively learnt that Tiger Shroff is all set to start shooting from Rambo in March 2024.

Rambo is ready to go on floors in March 2024

“The Indian version of Rambo will be directed by Rohit Dhawan with Siddharth Anand and Jio Studios as the producer. The script is locked and the prep work is going on in full swing. Rohit and Siddharth are having all sorts of discussions with various action teams as the idea is to create an action spectacle that does justice to the legacy of Hollywood Original Film,” revealed a source close to the development.

Rambo will be shot in India and Abroad, and the location hunt is also in progress. “With Jio Studios as the production partner, Sid, and Rohit are all set to go big on the budget front. The idea is to amp up the film on the scale front and re-invent Tiger Shroff as Rambo, It's a story which has been reworked keeping the sensibilities of Indian Audience in mind,” the source informed adding further that the team is looking to invent newer forms of action with Tiger in this big-scale action adventure. Tiger Shroff will also be cutting down on his social media posting and pap presence ahead of Rambo shooting to keep the intrigue of film's look intact.

Tiger Shroff in talks for 3 films

Before moving on to Rambo, Tiger Shroff is expected to wrap up shooting for the Jagan Shakti-directed Hero No. 1 (Mission Eagle), which pairs him with Disha Patani again after Baaghi 2. The actor is also speaking to Karan Johar’s banner, Dharma, for a feature film and is committed to doing a standalone cop film for Rohit Shetty. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan to start King from January; Siddharth Anand to oversee the action