EXCLUSIVE: V Ravichandran on Hindi remake of Anniyan: ‘I don’t want to sell the movie, want to produce it’

A few months ago, it was announced that and director Shankar will work together for the Hindi adaptation of the 2005 Tamil psychological action-thriller, Anniyan. However, producer of the Tamil film V Ravichandran had raised an objection stating that he is the ‘whole and sole owner of the rights of the storyline’, and that Shankar should not proceed with the Hindi film. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, he had even stated that he will take the legal route.

Now in his latest conversation with us, Ravichandran informs that he is receiving support from many of his other colleagues too. “The South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce’s President called me last month, and all the producers are supporting me too, as this is the first time this is happening in the Tamil Industry. Normally, when anyone remakes a subject one producer meets the other, and then we finally call the director. However, for the first time, without informing the producer the director went and met another Hindi producer and even fixed the actor. I was really shocked and sent a lawyer’s notice to everyone,” informs Ravichandran.

He states that the Chamber has asked him not to worry, as they will soon be meeting the Producers Association in Mumbai to resolve the matter. “Last month also they went and discussed, that’s why I kept quiet. So I am waiting for what the Chamber is going to say. Gada (Hindi remake producer Jayantilal Gada) is a very close friend of mine, and he is a thorough gentleman. I have done so much business with him, I don’t know how this is happening,” states Ravichandran, adding that he also plans to go to the Court to resolve the matter.

“I don’t want to sell the movie, I want to produce it. I have been waiting for the last 10 years. When Gada announced (the Hindi remake), I was very shocked. He is a gentleman, I don’t know who is confusing him. He is so good, usually he would discuss even the smallest of matters when he is buying a movie from me. He is so good I know,” says Ravichandran, adding that he is close to director Shankar too. “I am the only person who produced two movies with him, whether I am getting profit or not, that is business but he is a friend. I don’t know why he is doing this,” Ravichandran signs off.

