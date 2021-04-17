EXCLUSIVE: V Ravichandran says he was shocked when he heard about Anniyan Hindi Remake: Taking the legal route

The official Hindi adaptation of the 2005 Tamil psychological action-thriller will feature Ranveer Singh in the lead, and will be directed by Shankar.

Earlier this week it was announced that and director Shankar are collaborating for the official Hindi adaptation of the 2005 Tamil psychological action-thriller, Anniyan. Soon after, producer of the Tamil film V Ravichandran sent out an open letter stating that he is the ‘whole and sole owner of the rights of the storyline’, and that Shankar should immediately stop proceeding. Shankar too responded to that with a statement. “In this context, I submit that the movie was released in the year 2005 and everyone associated with the movie were aware that the script and storyline belongs exclusively to me and in fact the movie was released with the tag: Story, Screenplay and Direction by Shankar,” a part of his statement read.

Now Pinkvilla got in touch with Ravichandran to know about his further course of action. He said, “I am the father and mother of the movie, and everyone in the industry knows that. As a producer the movie is censored in the name of Oscar Films Pvt Ltd (his production house). I am the rightful holder, I spent on everything and have the records, which Shankar doesn’t. As per my agreement with him, he rendered his services only as a director just for the Tamil film, and I am the actual owner of Anniyan. Finally Anniyan is my baby. I had paid Sujatha for dialogue writing and story discussion. Even if you speak to any producer in Bollywood, they would vouch for me. I have been in the business for more than three decades now, but not once I have fought with anyone. But when I saw this Hindi remake announcement I was really shocked. Anniyan is my baby, and I am taking the legal route.”

I spent the most on that film, including on the dubbing, satellite and the copyright, and he is simply saying that it's his story. I don’t know what to say V Ravichandran

Ravichandran further added, “The South Indian Film Chamber also called asking for the letter which I have sent it to them. I have reached out to the Producers Council too. After directing Boys, Shankar was sitting at home for two years. But I went to him, and then he came to my office and we discussed Anniyan. I spent the most on that film, including on the dubbing, satellite and the copyright, and he is simply saying that it's his story. I don’t know what to say.”

When asked if Shankar called him after he sent out the open letter, Ravichandran said, “No. In fact, I produced two films with him, Anniyan and I (2015 Tamil action-thriller). Even when I lost so much money on the latter, I didn’t say a word because that's how the business works. And even Shankar worked so hard for that film, but the public didn’t accept it. So we can’t do much about it.”

