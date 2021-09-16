EXCLUSIVE: Amid tussle with makers of Anniyan’s Hindi version, V Ravichandran says he’ll remake the film too

Shankar’s Hindi adaptation of the 2005 Tamil psychological action-thriller, Anniyan, which will feature Ranveer Singh in the lead, has been in the news ever since it was first announced. Producer of the Tamil film V Ravichandran has raised an objection stating that he is the ‘whole and sole owner of the rights of the storyline’, and that it cannot be made in Hindi without his consent. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ravichandran has shared the latest update in the matter.

“The South Indian Film Chamber has given a letter to me (stating) that the rights and everything belongs to the producer. Coming Monday they will send the letter to Shankar, and everybody else too,” shares Ravichandran, further informing that he will be remaking Anniyan too, and his announcement will be bigger than that of Shankar’s film.

Are you remaking Anniyan too? “Yes, on a grand scale. There will be one Bollywood and one International artist, and it will be remade in Hindi and English (respectively). Once everything is settled, I will make the announcement. But everybody is thinking I have asked for money, I have never asked for money. It is my property. Somebody is misguiding Mr Gada ji (Hindi remake producer Jayantilal Gada). Before December the big announcement will be made, that’s why I kept quiet,” says Ravichandran.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla last month, Ravichandran had said that he doesn’t want to sell the movie, but produce it. “I have been waiting for the last 10 years. When Gada announced (the Hindi remake), I was very shocked. He is a gentleman, I don’t know who is confusing him. He is so good, usually he would discuss even the smallest of matters when he is buying a movie from me. He is so good I know,” the producer had said.

