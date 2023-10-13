EXCLUSIVE: Vamsee desires to direct Shah Rukh Khan and Ravi Teja in a film where they play 'Anti-Heroes'

Ravi Teja, commonly referred to as Mass Maharaja by his fans and admirers, is among the most adored actors in India. While he has primarily worked in Telugu films across four decades, he has found a lot of love in the Hindi speaking belts for his dubbed films that have been watched by millions of people. His successful films like Vikramarkudu and Kick have been remade in Hindi and other languages. The actor, along with the director of his upcoming film Tiger Nageswara Rao, Vamsee, graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive Masterclass where they talked in length about their upcoming film. In the conversation, Vamsee also expressed his desire to direct a two hero film featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Ravi Teja.

Director Vamsee And Ravi Teja Talk About The Actor That They Would Like To Collaborate With

In an exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass curated by Himesh Mankad, director Vamsee was firstly asked about an actor that he hasn't directed yet but would want to direct in the future. He answered, "I think Shah Rukh sir. It's not about dream actor. I always like to work with actors who takes up challenges. I think Shah Rukh sir is one of those actors. So Shah Rukh sir."

Ravi Teja was then asked whether he was open to working in more two hero films after the massive success of Waltair Veerayya. He said, "I would like to work with any actor. Mujhe aisa koi problem nahi hai. Rahi baat film ki, I would like achi khaasi comedy entertainment. Action entertainer. Aisi filme jo logo ko dekhne mein maza aaye. Koi dhaarmik filme nahi. Achi khaasi. Someone in audience says - Romantic. Romantic? Romantic toh daudegi. Chalegi nahi. (laughs)" (I would like to work with any actor. I don't have any problem with it. As far as the film is concerned, I would like good comedy and entertainment; An action entertainer. Films that people enjoy watching. No devotional films. Just good films. Someone in audience says - Romantic. Romantic? Romantic will run. It won't simply work)

Tiger Nageswara Rao Director Vamsee Desires To Direct A Film Featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Ravi Teja

When Vamsee was asked about the possibility of directing a two hero film, he said, "I want to shoot a film with Shah Rukh sir and Ravi sir. And the concept will be that both will be baddies. Not heroes. Badasses. So you have to check who's the baddest, the most". When Ravi Teja asked him if it was something on the line of Bad Boys, Vamsee said, "No. Beyond that". This answer from Vamsee created an instant frenzy. Fans immediately started imagining a possible collaboration.

Watch the full Pinkvilla Masterclass featuring Ravi Teja and Tiger Nageswara Rao director Vamsee

About Tiger Nageswara Rao

Tiger Nageswara Rao is based on the life of the notorious thief Nageswara Rao, who was the most wanted thief of south India and managed to evade the authorities on several occasions in the 1970s, earning him the moniker of 'Tiger'.

When And Where To Watch Tiger Nageswara Rao

Tiger Nageswara Rao can be watched a theatre near you from the 20th of October, 2023. The film also stars Nupur Sanon and Anupam Kher among others.

