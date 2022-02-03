EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan gears up for back to back films with Sajid Nadiadwala – Shoot begins from March 15

After working with Sajid Nadiadwala on Dishoom and Judwaa 2, Varun Dhawan is all gearing up to kick off two new films with the producer. According to sources, Varun begins shooting for Dangal and Chicchhore director, Nitesh Tiwari's next film from March 15.

"The script reading sessions have already begun and the trio of Varun, Nitesh and Sajid are all geared up to take the film on floors from March 15. It's a special subject for them, in the feel good space. The film will be shot over a period of 2 months at multiple locations," revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the pre-production work is going on in full swing.

The film would mark the second collaboration of Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala after the National Award winning, Chhichhore. Soon after calling it a wrap on the yet untitled Nitesh Tiwari film, Varun moves on to another Sajid Nadiadwala production. This one will be directed by Ravi Udyawar.

"While the first is a feel good subject, the second one is an out and out commercial film. It will have the right dose of action, emotion, drama, thrill and romance to pack a powerful punch. The Ravi Udyawar directorial goes on floors from Mid-June in a start to finish schedule," the source added.

Meanwhile, Varun's upcoming films for 2022 include the Raj Mehta directed Jug Jugg Jeeyo followed by Amar Kaushik's Bhediya. He also has a film to be produced by Rajkumar Hirani under his kitty. Sajid Nadiadwala on the other hand has Bachchan Pandey up for release in March, and also has a film with Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh which takes off soon. He also has a love story with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani under his kitty. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

