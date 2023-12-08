EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur to premiere on OTT from Republic Day 2024

It’s been a week since Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur made its cinematic debut. While the war drama film has been successful in keeping cinephiles glued to the screen, a couple of online reports suggested that it will soon be premiered on OTT platforms. But, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the Meghna Gulzar directorial will take at least 8 weeks to make its digital debut.

Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur to premiere on OTT from Republic Day 2024

Multiple reports circulating online indicated that in just three to four weeks of its release, Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur will be released on Zee 5 during the Christmas period. But that’s not the case. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the film will maintain the conventional 8-week window from the theatrical release for its digital premiere. According to our sources close to the development, the Vicky Kaushal-led film will premiere on OTT from Republic Day.

Kaushal’s portrayal of the brave patriot Sam Manekshaw, who went on to become India's first field marshal, is being lauded online. While some predicted a National Award for the actor, others online lauded his dedication to the craft and the way he managed to perfectly nail the character in the biographical war drama film.

Sam Manekshaw’s grandson Jehan lauds Vicky Kaushal’s performance

Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw’s grandson Jehan Manekshaw was among the first who watched the film. He not only liked Vicky’s portrayal of his grandfather, but he also thought that the actor did justice to the role.

In a recent statement, Jehan opined, “I watched the work Mr Kaushal put into the role, and it really paid off. My grandfather had a motto that he always used to tell my mom and me, ‘Work Hard, Play Hard.’ As preparation, Vicky worked very hard, in play-acting my grandfather, he put all his heart into it, and it showed.” He further added, “It was great seeing him bring back to life the character of my grandfather in the way he did. He certainly did justice to the role.” As of now, the movie is doing good business at the box office.

