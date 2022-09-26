EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Madhuri Dixit says first time she got recognised was after Tezaab: I didn’t know…

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a memory about her 1988 blockbuster action romance film, Tezaab. The actress recalls that the first time she got recognised in public was after the release of this N Chandra directorial. “I had just gotten back from the US. When Tezaab was released here, I had gone there and came back. I was told Tezaab is a hit, and I didn’t know what a feeling of a hit film was because till then none of my films had received that response,” recalls Madhuri.

She further adds, “So I came here, and once when I was out, two kids came up to me and said ‘Are Ek Do Teen, Ek Do Teen, Ek Do Teen, Main Bolta Hun. Autograph, Autograph’. I was like ‘Haye Mujhe Recognise Kiya’. So I gave my autograph and wrote Madhuri. So he told the other one, ‘Dekh M, M, Mohini (her character’s name in the film). Maine bola tha na M hai’. That moment I will never forget, it’s like imprinted on my mind.”