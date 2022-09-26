EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Madhuri Dixit says first time she got recognised was after Tezaab: I didn’t know…
In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Madhuri Dixit Nene shared a memory about her 1988 blockbuster action romance film, Tezaab. The actress recalls that the first time she got recognised in public was after the release of this N Chandra directorial. “I had just gotten back from the US. When Tezaab was released here, I had gone there and came back. I was told Tezaab is a hit, and I didn’t know what a feeling of a hit film was because till then none of my films had received that response,” recalls Madhuri.
She further adds, “So I came here, and once when I was out, two kids came up to me and said ‘Are Ek Do Teen, Ek Do Teen, Ek Do Teen, Main Bolta Hun. Autograph, Autograph’. I was like ‘Haye Mujhe Recognise Kiya’. So I gave my autograph and wrote Madhuri. So he told the other one, ‘Dekh M, M, Mohini (her character’s name in the film). Maine bola tha na M hai’. That moment I will never forget, it’s like imprinted on my mind.”
Meanwhile, she is busy promoting her upcoming Anand Tiwari directorial, Maja Ma. Speaking about her role, Madhuri says, “Well it’s very different from whatever I have seen in the past. The character is very different, and when you see it on October 6 (release date), you would know how different it is. But yes, I have never played a character like this before.” Besides Madhuri, Maja Ma also features Gajraj Rao, Srishti Shrivastava, Ritwik Bhowmik and Barkha Singh.
