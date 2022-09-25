Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 EXCLUSIVE: Amruta Khanvilkar is 'honoured' to be called 'Mini Madhuri Dixit'
Amruta Khanvilkar is a renowned name in showbiz and has proved her excellence in the creative field with exceptional acting skills. Currently, she is seen in the celebrity dance show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 as a contestant and has been winning hearts with her dance performance. Amruta received a standing ovation for her very first performance and the Raazi actress couldn't express her excitement in words. On various occasions, Amruta has expressed her fondness for Bollywood's 'dhak dhak' girl, Madhuri Dixit, who is also one of the judges of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.
Fans and netizens find Amruta Khanvilkar to be the mini version of Madhuri Dixit. When Pinkvilla asked her about this, she excitingly shared, "Yeah, so many people say that I am a mini-Madhuri Dixit, and I can’t tell you that I am nothing but honoured because right from my childhood, I have always aspired to be like her, to have my dance perfected like her and when people are saying this, I think God is just being kind."
During the premiere of this reality show, Amruta described her admiration toward Madhuri Dixit and said that she has inspired her in ways more than one.
Earlier, during one of the exclusive interviews with Pinkvilla, Amruta said, "Madhuri Dixit is the driving force for her to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She said, "Madhuri Dixit on the judge's panel has been the most attractive thing for me on the show. Today, I'm at such a place in my career where I've done a film called Chandramukhi and for me, the OG (original) Chandramukhi is Madhuri Dixit, and to be performing in front of her is like my dance journey right from my childhood is coming back to a circle. From dancing on Madhuri Dixit's songs to literally performing for the promo with her, I'm really looking forward to this journey."
In the upcoming episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Amruta will score the full 30 marks and become the first contestant to achieve this feat.
