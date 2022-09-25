Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 EXCLUSIVE: Amruta Khanvilkar is 'honoured' to be called 'Mini Madhuri Dixit'

Amruta Khanvilkar is a renowned name in showbiz and has proved her excellence in the creative field with exceptional acting skills. Currently, she is seen in the celebrity dance show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 as a contestant and has been winning hearts with her dance performance. Amruta received a standing ovation for her very first performance and the Raazi actress couldn't express her excitement in words. On various occasions, Amruta has expressed her fondness for Bollywood's 'dhak dhak' girl, Madhuri Dixit, who is also one of the judges of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Fans and netizens find Amruta Khanvilkar to be the mini version of Madhuri Dixit. When Pinkvilla asked her about this, she excitingly shared, "Yeah, so many people say that I am a mini-Madhuri Dixit, and I can’t tell you that I am nothing but honoured because right from my childhood, I have always aspired to be like her, to have my dance perfected like her and when people are saying this, I think God is just being kind."