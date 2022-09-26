EXCLUSIVE: Gajraj Rao on playing Madhuri Dixit’s hubby in Maja Ma: I'll keep my name Anil Kapoor but I want it

Madhuri Dixit, who made her OTT debut with the series, The Fame Game, which starred Sanjay Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of Maja Ma, which also features Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat in pivotal roles. It is touted to be a family entertainer, the film is produced by Leo Media Collective and Amritpal Singh Bindra, directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja.

Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Gajraj Rao, who plays the role of Madhuri's on-screen husband shared his experience of working with the actress in Maja Ma. He also revealed how he bagged the role, "When Anand (Tiwari) called me and told me about the film. It was during COVID-19 time and I was scared if I should do it or not. Then, he told me that Madhuri Dixit is also a part of it. So I said 'Ok.' Later, I thought there will be a part, then he told me that I am playing the role of Madhuri's husband and I said 'Fantastic.' But for a week there was no communication, and I felt that something was wrong, so I told (Anand) Tiwari: 'I'll change my name to Anil Kapoor but I want to play the role.' Then, of course, the script happened, but it was like a dream. Matlab ki aisa ho sakta hai, ki mujhe screen share karneka mauka milega is tarike se," Gajraj said.