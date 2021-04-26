EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Randeep Hooda opens up on why Bollywood didn’t celebrate Extraction: ‘I’m quite used to it’

Extraction was produced by Russo Brothers and had also featured Thor star Chris Hemsworth in the lead.

The Randeep Hooda and Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction had released on April 24 last year, and even after a year the action-thriller still continues to entertain fans from all over the world. In a recent exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Randeep says that he has got an overwhelming response for the Russo Brothers’ production. “It was as if you know I went to the Olympics, with India against Australia and America may be, and we did well. So that was the kind of response that I got from the audience. And the action of course is mind blowing, so that was something new for me. It opened up my global audience, whether it’s the media there or the audience. On the back of this movie, it released in the pandemic ground last year at this time and still all over again we are sitting at home. So it might not be a bad idea to watch it again, I might,” smiles the actor.

He adds that Extraction was always meant to be a Netflix film. “It was going to release on OTT, because on a big screen this movie will have another kind of spectacle. So there was a plan to release it on a very brief scale in the cinemas, but it was always going to reach people through OTT. So this was a no-brainer,” states Randeep. After its release, Extraction received a lot of love from all quarters, but not many from Bollywood celebrated the film or commented on it. Did Randeep miss that?

“Well I’m quite used to it. It does happen time and again, well that’s okay. Maybe they didn’t like my acting, liked my action maybe, that’s why they didn’t speak up. But yeah there is a lot of hoopla that happens you know amongst people within the industry which did not happen for this. But, hey maybe as I said before maybe you didn’t like my acting,” says Randeep.

