Uunchai Box Office Preview: Runtime, screen count, release model & opening day of this Sooraj Barjatya film

Sooraj Barjatya , the director of iconic blockbusters like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hai, and Vivah returns with his sixth directorial, Uunchai. The film is led by Amitabh Bachchan with Anupam Kher , Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Danny Denzongpa. It is certified U by the central board of film certification with an approved runtime of 2 hours 49 minutes. The film is seeing an all-India release by the leading production house, Yash Raj Films.

Rajshri is known to go innovative with its distribution and release strategies. Back in 1994, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun was released on merely 35 screens, which kept increasing by the week seeing a phenomenal audience response. For Uunchai too, the makers are going ahead with a limited release, and hoping that the content resonates with the audience, in turn resulting in an increase in showcasing week by week Uunchai is releasing on around 500 screens in India, with show timings also kept under check. The two giants, Yash Raj Films and Rajshri Productions, have also gone ahead with showcasing based on their target audience.

It's a family-friendly release strategy, wherein the film doesn’t have early morning and late-night shows, with bulk showcasing concentrated from noon to evening. The pricing is also kept under check, to attract the family audience and senior citizens in big numbers. The idea behind the limited release and showcasing strategy is the faith of Rajshri on their content and the banner is optimistic on word of mouth to elevate the business and shows over the weekend. The all-India show count on the day of release is around 1200. This is an old-school way of doing business and we need to see if this strategy works in today’s time.

Opening Day Expectation

The fate of films like Uunchai always depends on how well it holds on the first Monday. The small films and slice-of-life genre haven’t got momentum in the post-pandemic world, and the entire fate of Uunchai will depend on word of mouth. What separates Uunchai from the rest of the slice- films is the director, who is rooted in Indian emotions, and the hope is on that emotion to resonate with the audience. With such a restrained release strategy, it’s difficult to predict or anticipate an opening day figure, as it all depends on what capacity the film has. But starting in the North of a crore (Rs 1.25 crore range), and jumping from thereon is what one can expect from this Sooraj Barjatya film.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for the box office reporting of Uunchai.