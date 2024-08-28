EXCLUSIVE: Chiyaan Vikram talks about joining hands with director SS Rajamouli for a film; says ‘Something will happen…’

Chiyaan Vikram, who was recently seen in the film Thangalaan, was caught in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla along with Pa Ranjith and Parvathy Thiruvothu. In chat, the actor was asked about his possible collaboration with director SS Rajamouli, which has always been a speculated collaboration.

Spilling the details about the same, the actor responded, “Not anytime soon, but maybe sometime later. We have always been in discussions, and I think he’s one of the most fantastic directors and one of the biggest directors in India.”

“Anybody would want to work with, and something will happen…let’s hope. We are just waiting for the right script,” the actor further added. Chiyaan Vikram and SS Rajamouli have been rumored to be collaborating on a film on various occasions.

A while ago, there were speculations about the actor collaborating with the master filmmaker for his next film with Mahesh Babu, tentatively called SSMB29. However, these are just speculations, with no confirmation on either end.

Moreover, the actor previously conveyed how he and the director are good friends but haven’t discussed any film in particular. Regarding Vikram’s recent release, the actor was seen in the movie Thangalaan, directed by Pa Ranjith.

The film, set in the British Raj era, tells the story of a tribal leader who sets out to help a general trace and excavate gold. However, this leads him to face the wrath of an apparent sorceress, whom he has to stop now.

The movie was released on August 15, 2024, and features an ensemble cast of actors, including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Daniel Caltagirone, Pasupathy, Hari Krishnan, and many more, in key roles. The film received mixed-to-positive responses, especially lauding the performances by Vikram, Malavika, and Parvathy.

Coming to the actor’s work front, Vikram will next be seen playing the lead role in Chithha fame SU Arun Kumar’s movie Veera Dheera Sooran. The film, which is set to be a two-parter, has actors like SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu (in his Tamil debut), and Dushara Vijayan playing key roles.

Furthermore, the actor is also set to reprise his role in the sequel Thangalaan 2.

