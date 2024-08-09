EXCLUSIVE: 'We can have that one big film where we will have a villain like Thanos', Rajkummar Rao opens up about horror-comedy film where Stree, Bhediya and Munjya unite

The anticipation for Stree 2 directed by Amar Kaushik and starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao is increasing with every passing day. The movie releases in theatres on 15th August, 2024 and the excitement is palpable. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive Masterclass of theirs, where they passionately spoke about the Stree franchise and also the horror-comedy universe by Maddock Films.

Rajkummar Rao Opens Up About The Possibility Of Stree, Bhediya And Munjya Uniting On A Film

In the exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass hosted by Himesh Mankad, ahead of the release of Stree 2, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor were asked about whether there is a plan in place for a movie where Stree, Bhediya and Munjya will unite. To this, Rajkummar Rao answered, "It's too early to say to be honest. But sure, that's the reason this universe is building; that eventually, we can have that one big film where we will have a villain like Thanos, and Vicky like Iron Man and (pointing towards Shraddha and hinting at Stree) Black Widow. So yes, that's the plan. One major film. But before that, we are just building up the universe, slowly, till it reaches the top of the pyramid; that now we have to make that one big film. But yes, it will happen."

Shraddha Kapoor Says That She Is Proud Of The Horror Comedy Universe That Maddock Films Has Created

Shraddha Kapoor expressed her pride in being part of a horror-comedy universe like that of Maddock's, which takes India on the global map. She said, "I thought it was a very smart idea considering Maddock's horror-comedy movies are being loved by all. Ki woh possible hai (That it is possible) to interconnect the films; To get one character in another film and the other in the other. Maza aayega ki humare India se yeh universe aa raha hai (It will be fun that such a movie universe is coming from India). All of us will be so proud. Even with Maddock doing the VFx of these films, I think it is a step forward for the Indian cinema."

Watch the Pinkvilla Masterclass featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao

Cameos In Stree 2

The duo was asked about the number of cameos that audiences can expect in Stree 2. Rajkummar Rao told that the audiences can expect 3 to 4 cameos. Shraddha said that the cameos in Stree 2 are special and that they will make everyone happy. They however didn't specify who is cameoing in the film.

Stree 2 In Theatres On 15th August, 2024

Stree 2 releases in theatres on 15th August, 2024. The advance bookings will commence soon. The movie is set to take a thunderous start at the box office and will unquestionably be the most preferred film of the holiday season. How excited are you for Stree 2?

