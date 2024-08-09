Shraddha Kapoor takes her love for ethnic wear to the airport in red kurta set worth Rs 26,900

Shraddha Kapoor, currently on a whirlwind promotional tour for her much awaited film Stree 2, was recently spotted at the airport, heading to Jaipur for another round of events. True to the film's vibrant theme, Shraddha made a striking appearance in a chic red kurta set that caught our attention. Let’s check out her look.

Shraddha’s standout creation from label earthen featured a red kurta designed with V neckline and was adorned with intricate hand-embroidered floral sequence and applique work, adding a touch of traditional charm. The subtle mirror work detailing on the neckline added a hint of sparkle. The kurta also had a pleated design and scalloped hem, giving it a graceful finish.

She paired the kurta with matching red palazzo pants, which provided a comfortable yet stylish fit. Red dupatta draped on the shoulders having a scalloped hem tied her whole look together. Her outfit came with a price tag of Rs 26,900.

Her red kurta is perfect for festivals like Diwali and pre-wedding functions like haldi or sangeet to make a bold statement. Even if you have a special date or anniversary celebration, a red suit can make you stand out.

To complement her outfit, the actress opted for golden jhumkas which added a traditional touch. To give her look a comfortable feel, she opted for brown kolhapuri chappals. A Chanel denim bag on her shoulders gave a luxe touch to her look.

Shraddha's beauty was kept natural and she retained her minimalistic approach to give her face a simple and fresh-faced look. The hair was parted to the side and done in waves that gave her a soft, elegant appearance.

In all the promotional appearances she has worn red outfits which not only are attention-grabbing but versatile as well. These looks have all been selected and accessorized to capture glamor alongside the spirit of the film. All in all, looking at Shraddha’s airport look, it is a perfect and versatile outfit for the wedding season or for festive wear.

