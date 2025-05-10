Shah Rukh Khan is true ‘feminist’ and this anecdote shared by Jawan title track singer Raja Kumari is proof

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. Many celebrities have expressed their admiration for his gentlemanly behavior in the past. Singer Raja Kumari, who sang the title track in SRK’s movie Jawan, recently shared an anecdote that is proof that the actor is a true ‘feminist.’

In a recent episode of the podcast The Male Feminist for Hauterrfly, Raja Kumari was asked if Shah Rukh Khan was a male feminist. In response, she shared, “Of course he is.” He believed that the actor was very ‘empowering.’

The singer recalled an experience that she faced a few years back with a representative from a music company. She said that the person had come to LA and wanted to meet her. Raja Kumari mentioned that she was trying to get into Bollywood and wanted to do ‘big anthemic songs.’ She remembered, “The guy straight up said, ‘But how can you sing for the song? You’re a woman; the main character is a man.'” She stated that she was shocked, and the incident stayed with her.

Then, Raja Kumari talked about singing in Jawan and how Shah Rukh Khan was the one to choose her. She said, “It would take someone like Shah Rukh Khan to make a film that had so much empowerment and then choose a woman's voice to make his theme song.”

Jawan is a 2023 film that was a blockbuster at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan starred in a double role as father and son. Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, and more were also seen in significant roles. The action-packed movie was directed by Atlee.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan recently graced the prestigious Met Gala 2025. He stunned his fans with his look for fashion's biggest night. The superstar is next looking forward to starting the shoot of his movie King. It is an action thriller that will be directed by Siddharth Anand. Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma are also part of the cast.

