EXCLUSIVE: Will Akshay Kumar return in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4? Anees Bazmee says, 'agar story iss tarah ki kuch ban jaati hai...'

Akshay Kumar’s character in Bhool Bhulaiyaa holds a special place in the hearts of fans. Though two successive sequels, directed by Anees Bazmee, have received immense love from cine-goers, many have wondered about the Bhooth Bangla actor’s return to the franchise. Recently, the filmmaker spoke exclusively with us and spilled the beans on the matter.

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Anees Bazmee talked about Akshay Kumar’s return to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise and admitted that there can't be anything better than this as he has earlier delivered 3–4 films with Akshay Kumar which emerged as big hits at the box-office.

"ek bahut acha dosti hai aur pyaar mohabbat hai sab hai to agar aisa kuch hota hai, lekin fir vahi hai, sochna hai ke aisa karein karein lekin agar story iss tarah ki kuch ban jaati hai to yaar mujhe bhi khushi hogi, actually (There is a great bond of friendship, love, and everything. We keep wondering about doing something but if a story of that sort gets created, I’ll be really happy)," he further added.

In addition to this, Amar Kaushik also talked about Akshay Kumar’s special appearance in his horror-comedy Stree 2. Upon being asked if he had read the theories about Kumar reprising his role from Bhool Bhulaiyaa—due to the similarities between both characters—Kaushik recalled, “I read those theories after the film’s release. When I was making the film, Akshay Kumar said he also came from a mental asylum, and I was like, I didn’t know this.” He went on to clarify that it wasn’t intentional and revealed that another actor was initially supposed to play the part.

It was only when Kaushik was producing Sky Force that he approached the actor while praising Priyadarshan.

"He (Akshay) said, he makes a very good comedy, and I was like I also make a decent one, will you do a role in my film? Then he asked me what is the role and I wondered what should I tell him because anything could happen, and our entire budget would be disturbed (laughs)," he remembered.

The Stree 2 director shared that he then talked to the actor about shooting for six days, to which Kumar readily agreed, even offering to shoot on Sunday, calling it a “bada mazedaar (very fun)” character. Kaushik shared that childhood nostalgia hit him while shooting with Kumar and admitted to being a “fan” directing Kumar. He further mentioned how much he enjoyed the experience.

