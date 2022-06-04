EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam would like to be part of a costume drama: ‘I love these larger than life fantasy films’

Yami Gauatm has given diverse performances with Bala, Uri: The Surgical Strike, A Thursday and Dasvi. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress states that she has consciously chosen these roles. “Ever since 2019, I think it's been a very conscious decision to pick up scripts, and pick up stories - when you have an opportunity, and which is now I think. To pick up stories that are different, to pick up roles that one wouldn’t expect me to perform, and that excites me a lot as an actor to do something different every time. Hence I feel my journey has begun all over again,” says Yami.

Further talking about her versatile roles, Yami says, “It was always there and I have never been vocal about any particular film or a role that, ‘oh, this didn’t work or it’s not something what I want to do’, because that’s not fair. Whatever said and done, you have to respect it as at that point of time that film gave you work. So you have got to respect that, which I do. But yes, there was a phase where I felt that I needed to move on past this, and I needed to reboot my system, and shift gears in terms of what I am looking for while selecting a script.”

She further adds, “As an actor there shouldn’t be a set template. For example what I am trying to say for the lack of a better word is - ‘oh, you got to be leading a film’, and I have done that too. I have headlined a film too, but the character that got me all these roles is Bala. With Bala, the character I played that got me recognition as an actor, which I think I got during Vicky Donor and Kaabil too, but with Bala it was different. I am so glad it came my way and I performed it with all my heart and it was something different. So that is something I am doing even now, looking for characters and roles that challenges you, and is an unexplored territory for you.”

Yami informs that there are many other genres that she would love to explore. “I would love to be a part of a costume drama. I love these larger than life fantasy films that are just beyond your imagination and take the audience in a very different world. I love that genre. It could be a biopic, or something in comedy again maybe because I love that. I enjoy it as a viewer too. Thriller is one favourite genre and I have realised that a lot of people like it but the character has to be interesting too,” she signs off.

