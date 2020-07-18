EXCLUSIVE: YRF head Aditya Chopra refutes reports of differences with Sushant Singh Rajput in his statement

As Aditya Chopra, YRF head honcho, has recorded his statement in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, he has opened up on several things including Paani being shelved.

(Trigger Warning)

It’s been over a month since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away and his unfortunate demise has left several questions unanswered. While the fans continue to mourn his death, everyone has also been speculating over what made the 34 year old actor end his life. On the other hand, Mumbai police have been investigating the matter and have been probing every person associated with Sushant. Recently, YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra was summoned by the cops to record his statement.

And now as per the recent update, Aditya Chopra has recorded his statement and refuted the reports of having any difference with Sushant Singh Rajput. A source close to the police stated that Chopra had clarified YRF isn’t responsible for Sushant losing Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani. Instead, he claimed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had already signed for the movies. Furthermore, the YRF head honcho also spoke about Shekhar Kapur’s Paani being shelved and cited creative difference and the budget as the reason for putting the movie on the back burner.

On the other hand, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star’s bank account have also been under the scanner and the cops have found out that some transactions have been done by Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. However, they don’t see any discrepancy, but they are still studying to check if there was any illegal transaction.

Meanwhile, the investigation team is also analysing the statements of the doctors to know the reason that trigger the suicide along with investigating the professional rivalry angle. This isn’t all. The team is also waiting for the late actor’s FSL report

For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. It was reported that the actor had died by suicide and was also battling depression for a couple of months.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

