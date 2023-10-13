EXCLUSIVE: YRF to release Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 on November 12; Devise a unique release strategy for Diwali day

The countdown for release of the biggest action spectacle of the season has begun as the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is less than 30 days away from release. The Maneesh Sharma directorial is the 5th film of the ambitious YRF Spy Universe, designed by Aditya Chopra. While the trailer drops digitally on October 16, at 12 noon, there have been several conjectures around the film's release date. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the action packed YRF Spy Universe film is all set to hit the big screen on Sunday, November 12, 2023 in India & International markets.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 gets a release date

Tiger 3 will be the first ever Hindi film in the last few decades to see a theatrical release on Sunday and the idea to bring it on Sunday is a strategic move taken by all the stakeholders. "The release of Tiger 3 will co-incide with Diwali and YRF is looking to adopt a unique pattern for film's release. 2023 is certified as the year of "Adhik Mass" as per the Hindi calender which has resulted in a conflict with regards to the exact date of several festivals. Monday, November 13 is Amavasya as per the Hindu Calender which is not a favourable day astrologically to release a film while Govardhan Pooja/Gujarati New Year actually falls on November 14. Bhai Dooj on the other hand will be celebrated on November 15," revealed a source, adding further that YRF will be looking to reap benefit of the extended holiday period in the opening week.

YRF is looking to maximise the business not only in India but also in International markets. In 2016, YRF went against the tide and released Salman Khan & Anushka Sharma starrer Sultan a day before EID and the film recorded a record non holiday opening day & record breaking opening weekend. Even Pathaan had released on January 25, a day before the big National Holiday on account of Republic Day. Both the moves of being against the tide paid off for the producers.

YRF targets IMAX Exclusive Release in India for Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is touted to be the most ambitious film of the Hindi Film Industry, marking the return of the OG, Salman Khan as Tiger with the first female spy of the universe, Katrina Kaif as Zoya. The release date of Tiger 3 will be made official with the theatrical trailer that drops on Monday. That's not all. According to the chatter in exhibition sector, YRF has also done the unthinkable for Tiger 3 as they have fetched an IMAX Exclusive Deal for the film in India, meaning, the exclusive showcasing for the actioner in Indian Imax over the MCU Film The Marvels, which also releases on Diwali. However, we have not been able to verify this development yet.

The YRF Spy Universe boasts of some of the biggest names of Indian Cinema - Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, NTR Jr, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and Sharvari among others. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is set to release on November 12. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

