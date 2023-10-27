INDUSTRY BUZZ: Kriti Sanon in talks for Don 3, Tabu gears up for a reunion with Sunny Deol

It’s a dull period in the industry as far as new developments regarding featuring films are concerned. This has led to constant chatter around multiple castings, but in very early stages of discussions. The purpose of this article is to highlight some of the industry conversations without validating the same with assurance as we have not been able to independently verify the chatters around.

Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon to team up?

The industry is buzzing with reports of casting around the Farhan Akhtar-directed Don 3 featuring Ranveer Singh in a titular role. According to a source, the makers have initiated conversations with Kriti Sanon to play the female lead and the actress has apparently shown interest. However, it has been just the first round of discussion and many more shall follow, as Don 3 is in the scripting stage at Excel Entertainment.

Don 3 is expected to take off in January 2025 with Ranveer Singh stepping into the legendary shoes of Don, and buzz is, the new Don character will have a flavor that’s different from what Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan did in the past. Before Don 3, Ranveer will wrap up shooting for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Baiju Bawra alongside Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani.

Tabu gears up for a reunion with Sunny Deol?

Recently, Aamir Khan announced his association with Sunny Deol on the Rajkumar Santoshi-directorial Lahore 1947. Ever since then, there have been conversations about the ace filmmaker roping in Tabu to play the female lead and Karan Deol coming on board to play Sunny’s son. Much like the above news, we have not been able to independently verify the development from multiple sources.

There’s another talk going on about a reunion of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan on a feature film to go on floors next year, but there isn’t any clarity on the specifics of the feature film. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla until we get confirmed updates on the aforementioned buzz.

