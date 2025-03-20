Rakesh Roshan REVEALS he was warned about Rekha’s tantrums before casting her in Khoon Bhari Maang: ‘Woh toh time pe aati nahi hai…’

Rakesh Roshan recently shared that before casting Rekha in Khoon Bhari Maang, many warned him about her unprofessionalism, claiming she was always late and would disappear from sets.

In a conversation with ANI, Rakesh Roshan reflected on working with Rekha, praising her rare ability to bring a unique touch to every role. Having shared the screen with her in films like Khoobsurat, Aakraman, and Aurat, he later approached her for a pivotal mother’s role in Khoon Bhari Maang. However, before finalizing the casting, he recalled being cautioned about potential challenges in working with her.

The filmmaker shared, “Mujhe log keh rahe the ki 'yaar tum picture bana rahe ho par Rekha toh time pe aati nai hai, bhaag jaati hai'.” (People were telling me, 'You’re making a film, but Rekha neither arrives on time nor stays; she just runs off').

When Rakesh heard these rumors, he chose to address them directly with Rekha. He admitted that while he had often come across such gossip, his personal experience working with her had been completely different. As he approached her for Khoon Bhari Maang, he was upfront about his concerns.

Since it was only his second directorial venture and a bold, female-driven story where the protagonist avenges her betrayal, he wanted reassurance. He candidly asked Rekha if she would be difficult to work with. In response, she dismissed the rumors, stating she only ever created issues when people failed to meet their commitments or payments. Reassured by her words, Rakesh moved forward with confidence in his choice.

Years later, Rakesh Roshan once again approached Rekha, this time for a role in Koi... Mil Gaya. Recalling their conversation, he shared that after narrating the story to her, he asked for her opinion. However, Rekha, known for her sharp instincts, immediately saw through his intention. Without hesitation, she pointed out that he wasn’t seeking her feedback but was actually offering her the role of the protagonist’s mother. Amused by her quick wit, the director admitted that she was absolutely right.

