Lust Stories 2 EXCLUSIVE: Mrunal Thakur to headline R Balki’s film in the anthology; Deets Inside

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Ronnie Screwvala, Ashi Dua and Netflix’s Lust Stories 2 is in the works, and the makers have already reached out to R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Amit Ravindernath Sharma to direct the second part. The first part was helmed by directors Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee. We now have a new update on this much awaited project. We have heard that Balki has signed Mrunal Thakur to headline his portion of the anthology.

“All the formalities have been locked. It’s a very unique script, and Mrunal and Balki are excited to collaborate on this one. Meanwhile, they are currently working on finalising the shooting schedule of the film. An official announcement should be made soon,” informs a source close to the development. Lust Stories was the second in the anthology series that began with Bombay Talkies in 2013, followed by Lust Stories five years later, and then Ghost Stories that was unveiled in 2020. The 2018 movie was a compilation of four short segments revolving around the theme of ‘lust’.

The first part of Lust Stories was nominated in two categories at the 47th International Emmy Awards, and had featured Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Radhika Apte, Akash Thosar, Bhumi Pednekar, Neil Bhoopalam, Manisha Koirala, Sanjay Kapoor, among many others in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Mrunal will next be seen in Hanu Raghavapudi’s Sita Ramam and Raja Menon’s Pippa. Furthermore, R Balki recently completed shooting for his upcoming film, Ghoomer, which is headlined by Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, Angad Bedi, and Shivendra Singh Dungarpur.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Janhvi Kapoor on Bollywood Vs South debate, possibility of working with Arjun Kapoor