EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Janhvi Kapoor on Bollywood Vs South debate, possibility of working with Arjun Kapoor

Even as Janhvi Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming black comedy, Good Luck Jerry, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, the actress opened up on the possibilities of working with brother Arjun Kapoor in a film. “I really hope so. I think because we are all working so much, touchwood, we are not getting to spend as much time together as a family as I would want us to. I think the most time I have spent with papa (Boney Kapoor) has been during the shoot of Mili because we were creatively doing something together. So I think the only way now to get the family together is to just do a film, and cast everyone in the family. Maybe we will have to call it nepotism only, because family mein hi hai. But yea, I would love to do a film with him,” says Janhvi.

Meanwhile, the actress also shares her opinion on the ongoing Bollywood Vs South debate. “Firstly, I am an advocate for Indian cinema, and I understand that there will be a divide because there is a very obvious language barrier. But I think it’s great that films from all over the country are getting so much attention, are widening their reach. I don't see how that’s a bad thing. In fact, I think it might encourage other people to also step up, pull up their socks. It might encourage more collaborations between different industries within India,” says Janhvi Kapoor.

She further adds, “Our country is full of such talented people, such amazing creative minds, that if we just work together as a collective community then I think we would create some amazing content. And as far as this Hindi cinema Vs South cinema goes, see, we have all always been making films. Off late I guess their films have had a certain amount of reach that maybe the ratio has gone a little off, but it’s ok. We have done so much work also, our Hindi language films have entertained so many people for so long as well and collected those numbers also. I think it's just maybe like a momentary upar neeche jo hote rehhta hai. It's not a bad thing, it’s a good thing.”

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

