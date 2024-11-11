Varun Dhawan recalls Samantha 'collapsing' on Citadel: Honey Bunny sets; reveals oxygen tank coming for her as she told him ‘It’s one of those days’

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Citadel: Honey Bunny has been impressing fans post its release. Meanwhile, Varun recently lauded Samantha’s commitment to her work while struggling with myositis. He recalled how the actress had once ‘collapsed’ on the sets and an oxygen tank was brought for her.

During a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Varun Dhawan hailed his Citadel: Honey Bunny co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s dedication. He recalled two instances to elucidate his point revealing how his heart "literally sank" during the shoot.

He shared, "I was so worried because I remember one day when we were shooting in the day, she just shut her eyes and said, 'It's just one of those days.'" The actor mentioned that Samantha Ruth Prabhu didn’t say much about her condition, but they kept shooting for two hours and after a while, an oxygen tank came while she took oxygen to resuscitate herself.

Varun lauded the actress’ commitment, highlighting how the actress could’ve taken a day off, but she chose to work instead. He continued by pointing out another incident while they were shooting in Serbia at a railway station and the actress had to run behind him.

“So I have run past the camera, and she is still in the frame, and she just collapsed,” he said. Describing the panicking situation, the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari actor remembered catching the actress and telling their director, Raj to ‘pack up.’ However, the director assured him that they were looking after the actress, and asked him to calm down and directed him to stand aside.

“I just didn't know what to do,” he said while director Raj Nidimoru who was also sitting beside remembered the day adding how the actress was in tears because of the pain. The director shared that the actress was with her support staff, yet she fulfilled her commitment by shooting the last shot of the scene.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is the Indian spin-off series of the American adaptation of Priyanka Chopra-led Citadel. Helmed by Raj & DK, the series also features Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majumdar in key roles.

Developed by Sita R. Menon, the series is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

